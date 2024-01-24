Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davina and James Wiles, who are both trainers at their Walkabout Hounds Training Centre at Swithens Farm in Rothwell, had their van stolen from their property at around 8pm last night along with five of their dogs – two labradors and three spaniels – who were in the van.

Following a strong community search response after reaching out online – including help being offered from Wakefield and Pontefract – as well as police support, four of the dogs have since been retrieved.

But one of the spaniels – and the van – are still missing.

The missing spaniel is five-years-old and has a microchip. Davina believes the dogs were dumped after their van was stolen with the five dogs still inside it.

Davina said: “I’m just devastated. I don’t care about the van - the van is immaterial. It’s the fact they had taken my dogs.

"Even the fact that they just dumped them, especially in the weather we’ve had, it’s just so bad and my little girl is still out there.”

Davina said the two labradors and one lone spaniel were spotted by members of the public and the remaining two spaniels were found by police at about midnight last night.

They were all found in proximity to each other near to The Range near Middleton.

Davina’s husband James was able to retrieve one of these spaniels, but the other has since disappeared.

"I couldn’t fault the police support, they were absolutely fantastic.

“They were out looking in droves”, she added.

Davina believes the spaniel is still somewhere in that same area after using a tracking dog which has indicated she is nearby.

The missing five-year-old chocolate cocker spaniel is microchipped and can be identified by some missing fur from the tip of her tail.

The van has been tracked using CCTV from local businesses in the area, and Davina said it turned left on Wood Lane in Rothwell towards Wakefield and along Leeds Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.27pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of a van having been stolen from Swithens Farm in Rothwell.

"The white Ford Transit van which had five dogs inside was said to have been taken at around 8.10pm that evening.

"Roads Policing officers attended the area to assist with a search and four of the five dogs were found safe and well in the Middleton area.

"The 08-plate white Ford Transit van, which is believed to have driven off towards Wakefield, and a chocolate Cocker Spaniel remain outstanding, and anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The crime reference is 13240042541.