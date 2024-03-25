Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 52-year-old, who was previously living in Wakefield, is wanted for breach of police bail.

He has links to Wakefield and Castleford, but enquiries suggest he could be in the Bradford or Keighley area.

If anyone has seen Victor or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact the police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference

13230244080.