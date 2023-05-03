Police appeal for information after child hit by vehicle in Wakefield
Police have appealed for information after a child was hit by a vehicle in Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 18:51 BST
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 3.34pm today (Wednesday) on Batley Road, in which a child pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The child was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "Witnesses or anyone with video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1141 of 3/5.”