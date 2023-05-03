News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal for information after child hit by vehicle in Wakefield

Police have appealed for information after a child was hit by a vehicle in Wakefield.

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 18:51 BST

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 3.34pm today (Wednesday) on Batley Road, in which a child pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The child was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "Witnesses or anyone with video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1141 of 3/5.”

Police have appealed for information after a young girl was hit by a car in Wakefield earlier today.Police have appealed for information after a young girl was hit by a car in Wakefield earlier today.
The incident occured on Batley Road this afternoon.The incident occured on Batley Road this afternoon.
