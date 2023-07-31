Police appeal for information after man left 'seriously injured' in Westgate assault
Officers were called at 3.18am on Saturday, July 29, to a report that a man had been assaulted in Wakefield town centre outside of Union Bank on Westgate.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at 3.18am to a report that a man had been assaulted.
"He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Enquiries into this incident are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.”
If anyone believes they have witnessed any part of this incident or have any other information that could help the ongoing investigation by Wakefield CID, they are asked to contact the police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230421341.