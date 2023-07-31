Police appeal for information after man left 'seriously injured' in Westgate assault

Officers were called at 3.18am on Saturday, July 29, to a report that a man had been assaulted in Wakefield town centre outside of Union Bank on Westgate.

"He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Enquiries into this incident are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.”