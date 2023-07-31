News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal for information after man left 'seriously injured' in Westgate assault

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Wakefield city centre which left a man with serious injuries.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called at 3.18am on Saturday, July 29, to a report that a man had been assaulted in Wakefield town centre outside of Union Bank on Westgate.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at 3.18am to a report that a man had been assaulted.

"He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an assault on Westgate.
"Enquiries into this incident are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.”

If anyone believes they have witnessed any part of this incident or have any other information that could help the ongoing investigation by Wakefield CID, they are asked to contact the police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230421341.