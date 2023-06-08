Police appeal for information after man left with serious injuries during fight in Wakefield
The incident took place on Peterson Road, in the city centre, yesterday afternoon (June 7)
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.12pm yesterday (Wednesday), police received a report of males fighting in Peterson Road, Wakefield, where one of them appeared to have a head injury.
"Officers attended and found two males had suffered injuries.
“One of the males, in his thirties, was taken to hospital, where he was found to have serious injuries which were not believed to be life threatening."
Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that will assist is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13230315912.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.