The incident happened at 4.26pm yesterday (Thursday April 27) when a grey Nissan Juke and a gold Triumph Thunderbird motorbike were in collision on Enterprise Way, at the junction with the entrance to the car park of the Aldi supermarket.

The motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and sadly died.

Officers spoke to the Nissan driver at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the movements of either vehicle prior to it to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The team would also like to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist the investigation.

The log reference is 1190 of 27 April.