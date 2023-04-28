News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal for information after motorcyclist killed in collision in Castleford

Police are investigating and appealing for information following a crash in Castleford where a motorcyclist died.

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

The incident happened at 4.26pm yesterday (Thursday April 27) when a grey Nissan Juke and a gold Triumph Thunderbird motorbike were in collision on Enterprise Way, at the junction with the entrance to the car park of the Aldi supermarket.

The motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and sadly died.

Officers spoke to the Nissan driver at the scene.

A fatal collision in Castleford has left one man dead.A fatal collision in Castleford has left one man dead.
West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the movements of either vehicle prior to it to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The team would also like to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist the investigation.

The log reference is 1190 of 27 April.

The collision happened on Enterprise Way, at the junction with the entrance to the car park of the Aldi supermarket, yesterday (April 27).The collision happened on Enterprise Way, at the junction with the entrance to the car park of the Aldi supermarket, yesterday (April 27).
