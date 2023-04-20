News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Police appeal for information after racially-aggravated serious assault in Normanton

Police in Wakefield have issued an image of a male they want to identify following a racially-aggravated serious assault which took place in Normanton.

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information after a racially-aggravated serious assault that took place on West Street, Normanton, on Sunday April 9.West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information after a racially-aggravated serious assault that took place on West Street, Normanton, on Sunday April 9.
West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information after a racially-aggravated serious assault that took place on West Street, Normanton, on Sunday April 9.

The incident happened on West Street, close to B&M Bargains, in the town, on Easter Sunday, April 9 at around 5pm.

The victim was walking in the direction of B&M Bargains when he was racially abused before being punched and kicked to the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The male victim suffered head and face injuries as a result of the attack, which officers believe may have involved a weapon.

Three males who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released pending further enquiries.

Most Popular

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230196895.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield