West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information after a racially-aggravated serious assault that took place on West Street, Normanton, on Sunday April 9.

The incident happened on West Street, close to B&M Bargains, in the town, on Easter Sunday, April 9 at around 5pm.

The victim was walking in the direction of B&M Bargains when he was racially abused before being punched and kicked to the ground.

The male victim suffered head and face injuries as a result of the attack, which officers believe may have involved a weapon.

Three males who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230196895.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

