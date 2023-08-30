Akasha is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing black skater pants, black boots and a black V-neck crop top.

The 17-year-old was reported missing from Bradford earlier today (Wednesday) and police believe she has travelled to Wakefield.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers are currently making enquiries to locate her.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers are currently making enquiries to locate her.