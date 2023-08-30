Police appeal for information to find missing Bradford teen believed to be in Wakefield
Akasha is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing black skater pants, black boots and a black V-neck crop top.
The 17-year-old was reported missing from Bradford earlier today (Wednesday) and police believe she has travelled to Wakefield.
There are concerns for her welfare and officers are currently making enquiries to locate her.
Police have asked anyone with any information to contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0033 of August 28.