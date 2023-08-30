News you can trust since 1852
Police are appealing for information on missing 17-year-old, Akasha Broadbent, who is believed to have travelled to Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

Akasha is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing black skater pants, black boots and a black V-neck crop top.

The 17-year-old was reported missing from Bradford earlier today (Wednesday) and police believe she has travelled to Wakefield.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers are currently making enquiries to locate her.

Police have asked anyone with any information to contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0033 of August 28.