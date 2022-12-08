West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help locate two young boys from Wakefield who are believed to be together.

Stanislaw Topa, 13, and Solomon Agyemang, 12, were last seen together at Wakefield Bus Station at 08:45am today (Thursday December 8).

The two often frequent the Eastmoor area and Wakefield city centre.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Stanislaw Topa is described as 5ft3 tall of a slim build. Stanislaw has brown hair and is believed to be wearing a Nike blue tracksuit and black Nike shoes.

Solomon Agyemang is described as 4ft9 tall of slim build. Solomon has dark hair and is believed to be wearing a blue tracksuit, Nike hooded jumper and a black cross body bag.

West Yorkshire Police said they are concerned for the boys’ welfare.

Anyone who has seen them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield Police by calling 101 or using the online live chat here.

