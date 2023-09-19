Police appeal for two witnesses to come forward following armed robbery at Wakefield shop
The robbery took place at Today’s Foodmarket on Barden Road, Eastmoor, between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday, September 10.
Robin Parkinson, 53, of Barden Road, Wakefield, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 13.
Officers from Wakefield CID are urging two customers who were in the store at the time of the offence to contact them.
One witness is described as wearing a dark green t-shirt with a motif on the back with white sunglasses on their head, and the other is described as wearing a beige t-shirt with a brown vest over the top.
Both appeared to be in their early to mid 20s.
They are asked to contact police by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230507498.