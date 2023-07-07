Police were called to High Street in Normanton at 8.15pm where a young man was found with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Normanton.

"Officers were called at 8.15pm last night (Thursday, 6 July) to reports of an ongoing fight at a car park on High Street.

“A man, aged 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A scene is in place for forensic examination. Enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.

"There will be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the town to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1787 of 6 July.

