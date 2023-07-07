News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Police appeal for witnesses after 22-year-old man stabbed in Normanton

Police are appealing for any information on a fight that broke out in Normanton last night that left one man was left with serious injuries after being stabbed.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to High Street in Normanton at 8.15pm where a young man was found with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Normanton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers were called at 8.15pm last night (Thursday, 6 July) to reports of an ongoing fight at a car park on High Street.

Police were called to High Street, in Normanton, at 8:15pm last night (July 6).Police were called to High Street, in Normanton, at 8:15pm last night (July 6).
Police were called to High Street, in Normanton, at 8:15pm last night (July 6).
Most Popular

“A man, aged 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A scene is in place for forensic examination. Enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.

"There will be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the town to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1787 of 6 July.

Local police have appealed for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was left with 'serious injuries' following a fight on a Normanton street.Local police have appealed for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was left with 'serious injuries' following a fight on a Normanton street.
Local police have appealed for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was left with 'serious injuries' following a fight on a Normanton street.

Information can also be given anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.