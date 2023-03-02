Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist struck by a Fiat Panda car outside Manchester Superstore in Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was hit by a car outside in Wakefield yesterday (Wednesday, March 1).
The incident happened by the Manchester Superstore on Park Lodge Lane, Eastmoor, at the junction of Brunswick Street at around 6.35pm.
The male cyclist suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision with a black Fiat Panda vehicle.
Officers investigating the crash have urged people who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield yesterday (Wednesday, March 1) in which a male cyclist suffered serious injuries.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on Park Lodge Lane at the junction with Brunswick Street at around 6:35pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or either of the involved vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with video footage of the incident or circumstances leading up to it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit at Carr Gate, Wakefield, by calling 101, or go online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230120397.”