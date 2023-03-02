The incident happened by the Manchester Superstore on Park Lodge Lane, Eastmoor, at the junction of Brunswick Street at around 6.35pm.

The male cyclist suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision with a black Fiat Panda vehicle.

Officers investigating the crash have urged people who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A cyclist was hit by a car outside Manchester Superstore in Eastmoor yesterday (Wednesday, March 1).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield yesterday (Wednesday, March 1) in which a male cyclist suffered serious injuries.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on Park Lodge Lane at the junction with Brunswick Street at around 6:35pm.

“The cyclist suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision with a black Fiat Panda.”