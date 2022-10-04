Police appeal for witnesses after motorcycles collide at nature reserve leaving boy, 6, seriously injured

The collision happened at Wintersett Nature Reserve, Santingley Lane, Crofton at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon (October 2).

A quad bike travelling along a concrete footpath through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, was in collision with an off-road motorbike which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The six-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries in the collision.

Police appeal