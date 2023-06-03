Police appeal for witnesses after officer suffers serious head injuries while attempting to make an arrest in Wakefield

Wakefield CID is investigating and appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a female police officer suffered a head injury while attempting to make an arrest on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield at about 8.41am yesterday (Friday).

The incident occurred after police witnessed an apparent criminal act taking place and acted to arrest a suspect.

The alleged offender attempted to flee the scene, causing the officer a head injury in the process.

The officer received medical attention at the scene and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries were found to be serious, but not thought to be life threatening.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the matter and is in custody for questioning.

Anyone who saw what happened or can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Reports should reference police log 273 of June 2.

