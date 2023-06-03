News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Police appeal for witnesses after officer suffers serious head injuries while attempting to make an arrest in Wakefield

A female police officer has suffered serious head injuries while attempting to make an arrest in Wakefield.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:06 BST

Wakefield CID is investigating and appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a female police officer suffered a head injury while attempting to make an arrest on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield at about 8.41am yesterday (Friday).

The incident occurred after police witnessed an apparent criminal act taking place and acted to arrest a suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The alleged offender attempted to flee the scene, causing the officer a head injury in the process.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

The officer received medical attention at the scene and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries were found to be serious, but not thought to be life threatening.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the matter and is in custody for questioning.

Anyone who saw what happened or can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Reports should reference police log 273 of June 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Read More
Strike at Wakefield Coca-Cola plant rescheduled