Ricardo Farrah is wanted in connection with alleged drug supply offences

Police appeal to find man wanted for alleged drug offences
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ricardo Farrah, who is wanted in connection with alleged drug supply offences.
By leanne clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Farrah is 21 and has links to Wakefield and South Yorkshire.
He is described as being of slim build, about 5ft 5ins tall and walks with a limp.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting 13220532625.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.