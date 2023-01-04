Farrah is 21 and has links to Wakefield and South Yorkshire.

He is described as being of slim build, about 5ft 5ins tall and walks with a limp.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting 13220532625.

Ricardo Farrah is wanted in connection with alleged drug supply offences