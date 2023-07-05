Collen Delancy, 15, was reported missing to local police on Monday (July 3).

He is described as as black, 6ft tall with brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a cream and black t-shirt and brown trainers.

The 15-year-old has connections to Leeds and enquiries are ongoing there, and in Wakefield, to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Collen is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 662 of July 3.