Police appeal to find missing teenage boy from Wakefield

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Collen Delancy, 15, was reported missing to local police on Monday (July 3).

He is described as as black, 6ft tall with brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a cream and black t-shirt and brown trainers.

The 15-year-old has connections to Leeds and enquiries are ongoing there, and in Wakefield, to locate him.

Collen Delancy was reported missing on Monday, July 3.
Collen Delancy was reported missing on Monday, July 3.
Anyone who has seen Collen is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 662 of July 3.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

