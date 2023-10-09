Police appeal to help find Daniel Johnson wanted on recall to prison
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Daniel Johnson who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Johnson, 31, is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
He has connections to the Wakefield and Barnsley areas.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13200386802.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.