Police appeal to identify suspects of early morning arson attack in Lofthouse
Wakefield police responded to the incident, which took place on Leeds Road, during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, July 11.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating an incident of arson in the Lofthouse area of Wakefield.
“Officers were called to Leeds Road at 1.53am this morning to a report that a car had been set on fire which had spread to a terraced property.
"It was confirmed that no-one was hurt in the incident.
"This fire is being treated as an incident of arson and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230384639.