Wakefield police responded to the incident, which took place on Leeds Road, during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, July 11.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating an incident of arson in the Lofthouse area of Wakefield.

“Officers were called to Leeds Road at 1.53am this morning to a report that a car had been set on fire which had spread to a terraced property.

"It was confirmed that no-one was hurt in the incident.

"This fire is being treated as an incident of arson and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”