Police appeal to trace man on run from prison in Wakefield

Daniel Lomas, 32, from Wakefield, breached the terms of his release in 2018 after serving a sentence for a sexual offence.

Extensive enquiries have been made by police and partners to locate Lomas, who is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 8ins tall.

He has connections with the Manchester, Lancashire, South Wales and London areas and could possibly be working on fairgrounds.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating him is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101, referencing crime number 13180647040.