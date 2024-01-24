News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with theft offences and assault

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted for breach of a court order.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT
James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.
James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.

James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.

He is also wanted in connection with several theft offences and an assault offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about Greenway’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via the LiveChat function on the website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230440986.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.