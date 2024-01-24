Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with theft offences and assault

James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.

He is also wanted in connection with several theft offences and an assault offence.

Anyone with information about Greenway’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via the LiveChat function on the website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230440986.