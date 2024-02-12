Police appealing for information after man stabbed in Ossett
Officers were called to South Parade at 9.39pm after receiving reports of an injured man outside the Sainsbury’s Local store.
The man had been assaulted and suffered a small stab wound in the stomach and was taken to hospital.
His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
Initial enquiries suggest the assault took place on St Johns Close, off South Parade, and the man had been the passenger in a vehicle at the time of the incident.
Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact police via the livechat on the website or by calling 101.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.