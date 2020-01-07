Police appealing for public help to trace missing 18-year-old from West Yorkshire

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager from Wakefield.

Melissa Lewis, 18, was reported missing from the Bradford Road area of Wrenthorpe at around 3.55pm today (Jan 7).

Melissa Lewis

She is described as white, around 5ft 6, of medium build and with long brown hair.

When she was last seen, Melissa was wearing a maroon puffer jacket, dark blue jeans and khaki trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen Melissa or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 1037 of 7/01/2020.