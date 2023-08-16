News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Police arrest driver who deserted car after Normanton crash left woman injured

A man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Normanton that left a woman injured.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

The incident took place on Castleford Road at 11.31pm last night, near to The Black Swan pub.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Castleford Road, Normanton at 11:31pm last night (Tuesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and a driver from one of the vehicles had fled the scene.

The incident took place on Castleford Road, in Normanton.The incident took place on Castleford Road, in Normanton.
The incident took place on Castleford Road, in Normanton.
Most Popular

"The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 50s, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers located the driver who had fled the scene a short time later and he was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He was also taken to hospital as he had suffered head injuries in the collision.”