Police arrest driver who deserted car after Normanton crash left woman injured

The incident took place on Castleford Road at 11.31pm last night, near to The Black Swan pub.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Castleford Road, Normanton at 11:31pm last night (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and a driver from one of the vehicles had fled the scene.

The incident took place on Castleford Road, in Normanton.

"The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 50s, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers located the driver who had fled the scene a short time later and he was arrested in connection with the incident.