Police at Tesco: Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries and Wakefield store car park sealed off after attack
Police have taped off part of the car park at Tesco Express on Barnsley Road and put up a forensics tent after the assault in the early hours of today.
Police were called to Barnsley Road at 12.03am to reports of a woman being attacked by a man in the street.
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Police say she is being treated for injuries considered “serious but are not believed to be life-threatening”.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as domestic-related.”
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101.