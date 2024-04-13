Police at Tesco: Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries and Wakefield store car park sealed off after attack

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack in Wakefield.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have taped off part of the car park at Tesco Express on Barnsley Road and put up a forensics tent after the assault in the early hours of today.

Police were called to Barnsley Road at 12.03am to reports of a woman being attacked by a man in the street.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Police taped off part of the car park in Wakefield and put up a forensics tentPolice taped off part of the car park in Wakefield and put up a forensics tent
Police taped off part of the car park in Wakefield and put up a forensics tent
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say she is being treated for injuries considered “serious but are not believed to be life-threatening”.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as domestic-related.”

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101.