Police were called to a Wakefield retails park last night (Sunday) to reports of yobs throwing bricks at members of the public.

Wakefield Police arrived at Westgate Retail Park to find a large crowd of people and vehicles causing a nuisance to members of the public visiting the cinema and restaurant.

They said bricks and other items were thrown at cars and various vehicles were driven dangerously.