Police called to body found in West Yorkshire street

Police have been called to a body found on Common Lane in East Ardsley, Wakefield this morning.

Police were called over a concern for safety of a man.

Common Lane, East Ardsley

On arrival in Common Lane, they found the body of a man.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The incident is not connected to the discovery of a body at a nature reserve in Wakefield on Wednesday.

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "Police were called at 5.56am this morning to reports of a concern for safety on Common Lane, East Ardsley.

"Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man in his 40s.

"There not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."