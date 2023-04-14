The incident took place at 8:15pm on Redhill Drive.

Witnesses reported that a red car was clipped and knocked into the garden after another vehicle pulled out of a junction.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision on Redhill Drive, Castleford, shortly after 8:15pm last night.

"One female was taken to hospital with leg, arm and shoulder injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

West Yorkshire Police are not currently investigating the collision.

