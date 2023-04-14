News you can trust since 1852
Police called to Castleford after vehicle crashes into garden

A woman was hurt after a car crash last night (Thursday April 13) where one of the vehicles involved ended up in a Castleford garden.

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

The incident took place at 8:15pm on Redhill Drive.

Witnesses reported that a red car was clipped and knocked into the garden after another vehicle pulled out of a junction.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision on Redhill Drive, Castleford, shortly after 8:15pm last night.

The incident took place on Redhill Drive in Castleford.The incident took place on Redhill Drive in Castleford.
"One female was taken to hospital with leg, arm and shoulder injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

West Yorkshire Police are not currently investigating the collision.

