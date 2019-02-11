Police charge Leeds United fans over disorder at Middlesbrough match

Nine men, including one from Wakefield, have been charged after trouble broke out at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Disorder flared during the Championship clash between Middlesbrough and Leeds United, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Twelve men were arrested and nine have now been charged with a range of offences by Cleveland Police.

The suspects charged are:-

- 27-year-old Thomas Wigston of Micklethwaite Road, Wakefield, charged with public order.

- 24-year-old Huseyin Akdag, of Elliott Court, Fulford, York, charged with public order.

- 29-year-old Nicholas Buck-Barrett, of Shelton Avenue, East Ayton, Scarborough, charged with possession of class A drugs.

- A 17-year-old male from Leeds who cannot be named for legal reasons was charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and possession of class A drugs.

- 40-year-old Noel Mark Jefferson, of Lambton Street, Middlesbrough, has been charged with public order.

- 28-year-old Craig Marrison, of Temple Close, Whitkirk, Leeds, has been charged with public order and obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty.

- 36-year-old Andrew Nye, of Westminster Crescent, Halton, Leeds, has been charged with possession of class A drugs and possession of intoxicating liquor in view area of a sporting event.

- 30-year-old Daniel Parkinson of Coniston Road, Fulwood, Preston, charged with public order.

- 23-year-old Connor Wilson of Woodlane Avenue, Goole, has been charged with public order.

Cleveland Police have now warned that they will approach Middlesbrough FC to discuss future ticket allocations for away fans.

Match commander Chief Superintendent John Lyons said: “A variety of tactics were considered and a policing plan was developed based on available information and intelligence, which included bringing the kick-off time forward by two hours, the use of additional police resources and stewards and engagement with other stakeholders including pubs and bars.

"Further discussions will take place with the club about future decisions on ticket allocation.

“A range of tactics were considered both before and during the game and police responded dynamically to the behaviour of fans.

“Discussion was held around the ticket allocation for Leeds fans, taking account of intelligence, but the final decision was for the club.

"In light of the events of Saturday, further discussion will take place with the club about future decisions on ticket allocation and we will hold an in-depth de-brief with the club to ensure that any learning points are considered.

"We are now looking to identify whether there were other people involved.

“Whilst there are always lessons to be learnt from any policing operation, let us not lose sight of the appalling behaviour of a minority of people who attended the game and the effects this had on the policing of the game, law-abiding fans and other visitors to the town centre.

“We are now looking to identify whether there were other people involved in criminality on Saturday and we will look to put these people before the courts in a bid to secure football banning orders.”