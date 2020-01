There is a police scene in the centre of Wakefield this morning as officers conduct a search.

Barstow Square, near King Street, has been closed since about 8am and officers are directing the public away from the scene.

Barstow Square, Wakefield (Photo: Google)

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the area is cordoned off by police as officers are conducting a search, related to an ongoing investigation.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.