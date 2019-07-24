Police confirm street robbery in Normanton town centre

Police are investigating a street robbery in Normanton street this afternoon.

Officers were called to Market Place shortly after 1pm to reports that a 40-year-old man had been the victim ans was taken to the Lloyds TSB bank.

A number of officers were called to the scene.

They are now looking through CCTV to ascertain the details.

Three suspects are being tracked down, including a man wearing a black hooded top and another with a black T-shirt and white or grey knee-length shorts.

A third person with dark hair and a tattoo on their neck is also wanted.

No weapons were reported to have been seen.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.