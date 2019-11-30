Police confirm 'suspicious' death of woman in her 30s at house in Wakefield

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a house in Wakefield.

They were called to Cobb Avenue in Lupset at 4.40pm on Friday night after the woman's body was discovered.

A post-mortem will now be carried out to determine the cause of death, which is currently being treated as suspicious.

A West Yorkshire Police statement read:-

"Police were called to Cobb Avenue, Wakefield at about 4,40pm on Friday following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house there.

"Emergency services attended and found a woman in her 30s, who was confirmed to have died.

"Officers remain on scene today and a post-mortem will be conducted to confirm a cause of death.

"The incident is currently being treated as suspicious and anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries is asked to contact The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1287 of Friday 29 November."