The road remains closed in both directions outside The Prospect Bar, on Prospect Road, as police examine the scene.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a location on Prospect Road, Ossett, shortly after midnight today (Saturday, June 24) following reports that a male had been assaulted.

"A man aged in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police are appealing for information after a serious incident took place in Ossett.

"A scene is currently on at the location as officers establish exactly what happened.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The road closure is expected to remain in place for some time while police continue their investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0001 of 24/6.

The incident took place on Prospect Road, which is currently cordoned off.

