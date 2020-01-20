Police cordon off Wakefield street as investigation into firearms incident continues

Police have cordoned off a Wakefield city centre street as they continue their investigations into a firearms incident.

Barstow Square, off Westgate, was first cordoned off by officers this morning, while members of the public were directed away from the scene.

Police have cordoned off a Wakefield city centre street as they continue their investigations into a firearms incident. Photo: Nick Frame

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the closure relates to a firearms incident in the city last week.

The incident took place on Howard Street, in the city centre, at around 8.20pm on Saturday, January 11.

Temporary Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer of Wakefield CID said: "Officers are investigating a suspect firearms discharge in the Howard Street area. No-one was reported to have been injured.

“Our enquiries remain at an early stage and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible.

“An area search has been conducted and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

“Clearly, hearing of this type of activity will be of concern to local residents and we are undertaking reassurance patrols in the area.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward by contacting the non-emergency number 101 or using the live chat facility available via the Force website.

“Likewise, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”