Police 'dismissed' key tip-off about main suspect in Wakefield schoolgirl's murder, report suggests

The brother of murdered Wakefield schoolgirl, Elsie Frost, has said he was left 'angry ' when he learned that police allegedly turned down a key tip-off about the man who became the main suspect 50 years later.

Colin Frost was told during a recent High Court case that the name of Peter Pickering had been passed to Wakefield City Police by the Metropolitan Police via telegram just days after her death in October 1965.

Elsie Frost

However, it was understood that police ruled Pickering out of the investigation.

Nobody was ever convicted of the 14-year-old's death under the railway bridge near Horbury Lagoon, but a review of the case in 2015 led officers to name Pickering as a major suspect.

He was already behind bars after being convicted of stabbing and strangling 14-year-old Shirley Boldy in Wombwell, near Barnsley, in 1972.

Police said they 'strongly suspected' Pickering to be Elsie's killer, but the 80-year-old died unexpectedly in a secure psychiatric hospital last year before the case could be brought to court.

Pickering's name was passed to the police in the days after Elsie's death, it has been claimed.

The news that his name had been passed to officers in 1965 was revealed in a recent High Court case in which a new inquest into Elsie's death was granted.

Mr Frost, who has battled for years to get justice for his older sister, said: "My initial reaction was a mixture of surprise, anger and upset.

"Our first thought was, apart from Elsie, is that Shirley Boldy could have been alive as well.

"But this new inquest will allow West Yorkshire Police to explain what they did and how they came to their conclusion around Elsie's murder.

"We know that the coroner will not name him (Pickering) in his conclusion, it's the hearing element that will bring all the information to the public domain.

"However, we welcome this, it's something that we have been aiming for since Peter Pickering died.

"We are happy we now have this opportunity to give the police a chance to demonstrate what they did all those years ago.

"Justice was taken away from us when he died, and there are all these wrongs to put right."

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Wallen, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “We are aware of the announcement of a new inquest into Elsie’s murder and welcome the development, as we know it has long been something her relatives have wanted to see happen.

“We have recently met with members of Elsie`s family to take them through the evidence that we have gathered during our investigation and we are in liaison with the Wakefield Coroner`s office and working towards a new inquest which may take place towards the end of this year.”

It is understood that the full background and circumstances around the telegram sent to police in 1965 will be discussed as part of the inquest.