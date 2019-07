West Yorkshire Police officers have praised one of their four-legged colleagues after a chase through three of our towns.

The dogs unit tweeted the picture of PD Anna who, after just 10 minutes on shift, was involved in the pursuit through Castleford, Pontefract and Featherstone.

They were chasing down a reckless driver who, they say, was putting pedetrians and other road users at risk in residential towns.

Officers say the pursuit ended with two arrests.