Police dog unit called to suspected burglary at abandoned Wakefield pub
Police units were called to a suspected burglary in progress at an old Wakefield pub this morning.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:24 pm
A police dog was taken to the the boarded-up Lupset Hotel on Horbury Road after reports of people on the roof.
However, when they arrived, the culprits had left the scene.
A search of the area then took place but without success.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101.