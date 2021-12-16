A floral tribute has been placed at the scene in Ossett.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the park on Northfield Road at 9.19am today (Thurs Dec 16).

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located the body of male in his 20s.

"The death which is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."