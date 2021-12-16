Police find man's body in park on Northfield Road, Ossett

Police found the body of a man aged in his twenties after being called to a report of a sudden death in a park in Ossett.

By Mark Lavery
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:14 pm
A floral tribute has been placed at the scene in Ossett.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the park on Northfield Road at 9.19am today (Thurs Dec 16).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located the body of male in his 20s.

"The death which is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A floral tribute has been placed at the scene today.