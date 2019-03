A driver in Normanton had rearranged the letters of their registration to form a name.

In a tweet, the West Yorkshire Police Bike Cops said: “Today a driver in Normanton was issued with a Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme (VDRS) notice as the vehicle registration mark was not conforming to regulations.

“The letters and a number had been rearranged to form a name.”

A VDRS gives drivers the chance to avoid prosecution by fixing a police-noted defect within 14 days.