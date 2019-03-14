Police helicopter called to Castleford incident

The police helicopter was called to assist an incident in Castleford on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man had been arrested for failing to stop for police.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on Stansfield Road, Castleford, at around 4.05pm on Tuesday, March 12.

Photos from the scene show several police cars on site, and residents said the police helicopter had been seen overhead.

In a tweet, the National Police Air Service said they had been called by West Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police to assist with a vehicle that had failed to stop for officers in Airedale.

They said: "Suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ground units talked on to location. One detained."

The suspect, from Castleford, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.