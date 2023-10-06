Police hunt for man wanted in connection with assault of emergency worker and shop thefts
Police are appealing for help in finding this man wanted in connection with thefts from shops in Castleford and the assault of an emergency worker.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Mitchell England, 28, from Castleford, is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.
He has tattoos of names on both arms.
Officers would also like to speak to him in connection with thefts in the Castleford area the an assault on an emergency worker.
If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The reference is 13230525385.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.