Police hunt for man wanted in connection with assault of emergency worker and shop thefts

Officers would like to speak to Mitchell England.

Mitchell England, 28, from Castleford, is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

He has tattoos of names on both arms.

Officers would also like to speak to him in connection with thefts in the Castleford area the an assault on an emergency worker.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The reference is 13230525385.