Police hunt for man wanted in connection with serious assault In Knottingley

Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Toby Thorpe, aged 27, from Knottingley.

Officers want to speak with him in connection with a serious assault on a man on Grasmere Road in Knottingley on January 26.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230050033 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Toby Thorpe