Police hunt: Man with links to Wakefield wanted in connection with attempted armed robbery

Detectives would like to speak to Sean Murphy in connection with the incident at Holme Stores in Halesworth Crescent, Holmewood on January 31, as well as another robbery which occurred in Bradford last year.

Murphy, 29, is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes and brown hair with a tattoo of the name ‘Jenna’ on his neck.

He has links to the BD4, BD6, BD12, BD16 areas of Bradford, and also to Wakefield.

Officers are currently making enquiries to locate him and if you can assist then please contact Bradford District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230058374.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

*Damien McGill, aged 42, of New Hey Road, Bradford has been charged with attempt robbery and appeared before Bradford magistrates on February 6. where he was remanded into custody.