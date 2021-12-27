Police hunting for driver who fled the scene after three-car collision in Wakefield

Three vehicles collided on Aberford Road in Stanley, Wakefield, just before 8pm.

West Yorkshire Police said: "It was reported that one of the drivers had made off on foot from the incident, which involved three vehicles and saw several people treated for injuries at the scene.

Aberford Road

"The road was closed for a short time to allow for the vehicles to be recovered.