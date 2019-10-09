Police hunting motorcyclists who sprayed rough sleeper with bleach-like substance in 'targeted' drive-by attack

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following an incident in Leeds where a man had a noxious substance thrown in his face.

The attacked happened shortly after 2pm yesterday outside the Today's Local Convenience store on Harehills Lane.

Two suspects on a motorbike approached a 55-year-old man who was sleeping rough outside, before the pillion passenger sprayed a substance in his face.

The victim ran to the nearby Asda store for help and was given first aid by staff before an ambulance attended.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were found not to be serious and he is continuing to receive medical care.

Testing has found that the substance used was not acid and is believed to have been a substance similar to bleach.

The two suspects, who had their faces covered, were on a silver Honda 125cc scooter, registration BJ56 HTD, that was stolen on October 1 in Wakefield.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those responsible.

“While we have been able to confirm that the substance used was not acid, the nature of the attack is still a clear cause for concern and we are treating it very seriously.

“There is no obvious motive at this stage as to why the victim was targeted and we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information that could assist in identifying the suspects.

“The silver Honda scooter the suspects used was stolen in Wakefield on October 1 and we would like to hear from anyone that has seen it either in the Harehills area yesterday or at any point since it was stolen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190516827 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.