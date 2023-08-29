News you can trust since 1852
A man was rushed to hospital after reportedly being attacked with a hammer in Featherstone yesterday (Monday).
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST
Police were called to Station Lane shortly after noon to reports of two men fighting in the street.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and found a 44-year-old male with serious injuries, and he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"It was reported the victim had been hit in the head with a hammer and the suspect has left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.”

A 58-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in Ackworth a short time later in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to contact Wakefield CID by calling 101, quoting reference 13230478813.