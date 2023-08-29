A man and a woman have been arrested following an alleged hammer attack on another man in Featherstone

Police were called to Station Lane shortly after noon to reports of two men fighting in the street.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and found a 44-year-old male with serious injuries, and he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"It was reported the victim had been hit in the head with a hammer and the suspect has left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.”

A 58-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in Ackworth a short time later in connection with the attack.