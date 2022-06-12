Police in hunt for convicted burglar with links to Wakefield

Connor Walker, 23, was released on licence in September last year after serving part of a sentence.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his release.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He has links to the South Elmsall and Hemsworth areas of Wakefield.