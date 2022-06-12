Police in hunt for convicted burglar with links to Wakefield

A convicted burglar is being hunted by police to be returned to prison.

By Nick Frame
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 2:29 pm

Connor Walker, 23, was released on licence in September last year after serving part of a sentence.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his release.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

Connor Walker is wanted for recall.

He has links to the South Elmsall and Hemsworth areas of Wakefield.

Enquiries are continuing to locate Walker and anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.