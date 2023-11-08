News you can trust since 1852
Police in Lupset: Teenage boy rushed to hospital after machete attack in Lupset

Police have appealed for information after a 15-year-old was injured in a machete attack.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Officers were called to Waterton Road at 6.24pm yesterday (Tuesday) to a report of a someone being attacked.

“The caller said the suspect ran off down the street towards Manor Haigh Road and appeared to have a machete on him,” said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

"Officers attended and found a 15-year-old male with cuts to his right arm.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or anything suspicious in the area, to contact them.Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or anything suspicious in the area, to contact them.
"He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were not life-threatening.”

Wakefield District CID is currently investigating the incident and is appealing for anyone who saw it, or anything suspicious in the area at around this time, to contact them on 101, or via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that may assist is also urged to contact with the team, quoting crime reference number: 13230618994.