Police in Wakefield issue warning over use of untaxed and uninsured electric motorbikes

Officers say they have seen an increase in the use of electric motorbikes across the Wakefield area in recent months.

These electric motorbikes aren’t to be confused with electric assisted bikes, these are 100% electric, and are capable of easily reaching 70mph.

Electric motorbikes are treated the same way as a petrol motorbikes, riders should have the correct licence and insurance, the bike should be taxed and display a number plate.

This bike was seized in Agbrigg after the rider dumped it when he saw officers.

Over the last four months, Wakefield District Off-Road Bike Team have seized one each month, with one rider being surprised as he didn’t see officers behind him, as a result didn’t have a chance to ride away.

His bike was seized, and he was reported to court for a variety of document offences.

In Agbrigg, a rider dumped the bike when he saw officers. The bike was seized.

In Normanton a rider reported to court and had their bike seized.

In Ossett the rider was reported to court and the bike seized.

And on Barnsley Road, a rider was reported to court. Bike seized.

Those offenders who have already been put through court have received the same penalties as if they were riding a petrol bike, which is generally eight penalty points and a fine of around £900.