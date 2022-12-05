Police in Wakefield launch new campaign to target repeated burglaries ahead of Christmas

Operation Optimal is being launched in Wakefield District from today (Monday, 5 December), and will see a new approach taken in the aftermath of a burglary, with detectives and neighbourhood teams working closely together to investigate offences and prevent repeat offences in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Jackson, of Wakefield District, said: “Statistics show that locations tend to be targeted more than once. It may not be the exact same property that is burgled, but burglars get to

know the area and will often return to the same neighbourhood to commit further offences.

“The Operation Optimal approach means that when a property is burgled, you will see a much more visible police presence on that road and neighbouring streets. We will also not just be offering crime prevention advice to the victim but also to their neighbours, making sure that communities are better informed about any offences in their area and what they can do to help prevent themselves becoming a victim of crime.

There were 135 residential burglaries reported to the police in Wakefield district last month.

“A person’s home is somewhere they should feel safe, and we know that having someone come into your home is a massive invasion of your privacy, and that’s before you consider the financial and personal impact of someone taking your possessions.

