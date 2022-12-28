Mr Hant, who is 30, is believed to be driving a blue Ford Focus Zetec with a 64-plate.

He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build and is believed to be wearing a black chequered jacket, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.

Urgent enquiries are being made to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 0526 of 28 December.