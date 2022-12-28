Police in Wakefield urgently appeal for information on missing Horbury man
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on Steven Hant, who has been reported missing from the Horbury area of Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mr Hant, who is 30, is believed to be driving a blue Ford Focus Zetec with a 64-plate.
He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build and is believed to be wearing a black chequered jacket, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.
Urgent enquiries are being made to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 0526 of 28 December.